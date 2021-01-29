Friday, Jan. 29
Salida
11 a.m. — Ski with a Naturalist on Monarch Mountain’s beginner runs. Lift-accessed tour is free to any day lift ticket or season pass holder. To participate, meet near the ski patrol building at the base 10 minute’s before the hour-long event.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Salida
7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Park Smart Day at Monarch Mountain.
Leadville
All day — The Leadville Winter Bike Series through Jan. 31. Join a self-timed fat bike race and support mountain biking trails near Leadville and the Cloud City Wheelers club. The race will take place on groomed trails and the fastest time will win a prize. $20 to race or $75 to compete in the entire series. For more information log on to http://www.cloudcitywheelers.com/race.
