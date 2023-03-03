Mentors needed: 25 kids seek positive adult relationships

Twenty-five young people in Chaffee County are waiting for an adult mentor. These kids – ages 7 to 18 – have made a commitment to work with the Chaffee County Mentors program for at least one year. But, as Program Coordinator Kenny Wilcox points out, not enough adults have stepped forward.
Wilcox, who has been with the county’s Family & Youth Initiatives for almost nine years, said these one-on-one relationships are unique. “When both sides (child and adult) buy in – actively engaging in the relationship – the match is very successful,” he said.
Prospective mentors must be age 21 or older and pass a “deep-dive, comprehensive screening,” Wilcox said. “We take (the screening process) very seriously.”
Adults also must commit to one year with the program. Wilcox said research has shown that one year is the optimal time for relationships to deepen and grow.
After screening and an in-person interview, mentors attend an all-day training session, “so we set them up for success,” he said.
The long-term goal of the mentorship program is to give these young people an additional person of support in their community and another positive adult influence.
Children in the program may or may not be facing challenges academically, socially or economically. Most commonly they are referred by a school counselor, but they also connect through teachers, parents, social workers and sometimes even the child. “That’s our favorite,” Wilcox said.
In his experience, Wilcox said the most successful mentor-mentee relationships come about if there is buy-in from both sides: adult and child. Especially, he said, “if they are meeting regularly and are willing to try something new together, like a hobby or a skill. We encourage involvement in the community as well.” There are no set requirements for meeting frequency, but Wilcox said monthly is common.
Mentor Dave Ross of Salida has been with the program for about three years. As a retired Snap-In Tools salesman, who knows life has been good to him, mentoring a local kid was something he wanted to do to give back.
“I’m very fortunate that I can help somebody who would like to have someone he can count on,” he said. “I thought it would be a good way to get more involved in Salida.”
He’s been paired with 14-year-old Zane Boyle for almost one year. Ross and Boyle have bonded over shared experiences, particularly on the athletic side. “I never had kids, so I had no previous knowledge about child rearing, but I wanted to share some of my athletic aptitude,” Ross said. The duo have gone snowboarding, swimming, done archery and plan to try pickleball.
Ross said the experience is very rewarding: “I’d recommend it. I think there are a lot of kids here in Salida who could use some help.”
And what about young Zane Boyle? “I know he enjoys it,” Ross said. “You can see it in his face and behavior.” When the two happened upon each other in downtown Salida recently, “he came up to me and gave me a hug.”
The Chaffee County Mentors program currently has close to 30 mentor-mentee pairs participating. Staff would like to see that number grow to 40, but that would require more adults to step up to donate their time and experience.
For more information about the program, visit chaffeecountyfyi.org or call Wilcox at 719-530-2581.
