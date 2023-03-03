Mentors needed: 25 kids seek positive adult relationships

Chaffee County Mentors’ Match of the Month for March, Dave Ross, left, and Zane Boyle, 14, enjoy a day at an archery range. When asked, “Who is the better archer?,” both quickly pointed to Boyle. Matched on March 31, 2022, they are approaching the one-year mark of being paired together. Currently, the mentors program has about 25 young people on a waiting list who are eager to be matched with their mentor. For more information about the Chaffee County Mentors program, visit chaffeecountyfyi.org or call Kenny Wilcox at 719-530-2581.