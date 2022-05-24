National Poppy Day is Friday, and American Legion members will be distributing poppies in three locations throughout the day.
Poppies will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Patio Pancake Place, Walmart and Safeway.
Donations for the poppies help support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.
Locally, donations from Poppy Day go into the general fund of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 to help with any expenses involving veterans, plus other community organizations, birthday gifts for veterans at Columbine Manor Care Center and expenses for parades and other functions.
National Poppy Day is an annual event that occurs on the Friday before Memorial Day.
Americans are encouraged to wear a red poppy to honor the fallen and support living heroes who have worn the uniform.
The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following publication of the wartime poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D.
He wrote the poem while serving on the frontline during World War I to honor soldiers killed in battle.
