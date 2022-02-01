The sixth annual Lunar New Year/Asia Fest presented by Salida Creativity Lab will celebrate the Year of the Tiger this year.
A parade of lanterns from Alpine Park down F Street will begin at 6 p.m. Feb 11 and will end at Salida SteamPlant, where the community is invited to celebrate with a program, music, crafts and activities.
This is the first year for the parade of lanterns and lantern festival.
The event is free to attend. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
In addition, a few handmade lanterns painted by local artists will be featured and on view during the celebration.
Community members can participate in the celebration in several ways, including joining the parade of lanterns.
A lantern-making workshop will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St.
Homemade lanterns lit with fairy lights or LED lights are welcome too, but no open flames are allowed.
Dragons from years past are also welcome.
Since 2016, Salida Creativity Lab has partnered with area schools, after-school programs and community groups during Lunar New Year and Asia Fest to provide diverse cultural programming to more than 250 students and community members each year.
Prior years have included a presentation of traditional Korean dress, Filipino traditional dance The Tinikling, the Dragon and Lion Dance Team from the Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center, and student art shows.
