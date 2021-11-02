Barbara Joyce Mehos, 81, died Oct. 11, 2021.
She was born July 12, 1940.
She lived with dementia for about eight years, during which time her husband, John Gus Mehos, and their youngest child, Penelope, cared for her.
Survivors include her husband and children, Edward Jacobs, Victoria Jacobs, Constantine Gus Mehos and Penelope Louise Mehos.
At her request cremation was performed.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that friends take a moment of silence to remember her.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
