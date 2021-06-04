Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction recently recognized Salidan Abby Groover for academic achievement for the spring 2021 semester by placing her on the dean’s list.
A senior, Groover is majoring in criminal justice and is pursuing a career in law enforcement. She graduated from Salida High School in 2019 and is the daughter of Lorita and Dewey Groover.
