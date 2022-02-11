Claire Shepherd of Salida recently was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Shepherd is majoring in anthropology and health, society and policy.
She was among more than 9,600 students named to the dean’s list, a press release reported. To qualify, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
