Family & Youth Initiatives will host its annual For Kids’ Sake Fundraiser to benefit Chaffee County families and youth from 4-7 p.m. June 10 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
The event will feature a silent auction along with appetizers by Kalamatapit Catering, mocktails by TangleFoot Libations and live music provided by Rusty Lungs Trio.
Tickets cost $25. To purchase tickets, visit chaffeecountyfyi.org or contact an FYI staff member.
Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives is a nonprofit prevention division within Chaffee County Health and Human Services. Its mission is to provide evidenced-based prevention programs to promote safety, health and self-sufficiency among Chaffee County youth and families, a press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.