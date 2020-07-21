Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. Most are served with bread and butter. Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Menus
Today: Sloppy Joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots and an apple.
Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu, wild rice pilaf, seasoned asparagus, chilled apricots and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, vegetable salad, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
