Forest Service Road 322, Mount Princeton road, will be closed today and tomorrow while U.S. Forest Service road crews repair water drainage features.
Failed water bars caused erosion down the width of the road and heavy equipment is needed for repairs, according to a press release.
For public safety, the road will be closed to motor vehicles after the parking area located at 8,900 feet. Pedestrians continuing beyond that point should exercise caution through the construction zone.
The work was planned for mid-June, but soil conditions were too dry. Recent snowfall created optimal conditions now.
