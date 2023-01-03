Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St., will host a winter clothing giveaway from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
The lodge has 60 winter jackets, hats and gloves that will be given away free on a first-come, first-served basis, a press release stated.
Refreshments and light snacks will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.