Salida High School girls' golf team won their third of three Tri-Peaks league tournament at home today, also winning the league championship. Sophomore Kyndra Johnson won first place in both the tournament and league, sophomore Kaelin Martellaro placed fourth Tuesday and third in league, junior Elise Tanner took sixth at home and fourth in league while sophomore Emma Trollip took ninth at home and seventh in league.
Lady Spartan golfers win Tri-Peaks League championship
- by Brian McCabe Mail News Editor
