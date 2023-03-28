Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation announced the annual Cancer Walk will return at 9 a.m. April 29.
First established in 2018, the HRRMC Cancer Walk brings community members together, through their shared experiences with cancer – whether survivors, directly affected family members, friends or community members – to walk together to benefit local oncology patients, a press release stated.
Participants can register online or by phone beginning April 5. Those who cannot attend the in-person event or wish to walk independently may do so anytime leading up to the community event on April 29.
HRRMC will provide recommended walking trails in and around the communities of Salida, Buena Vista, Fairplay, Saguache and Westcliffe for a variety of skill levels.
On April 29, day-of registration will open at 8 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m. outside the Outpatient Pavilion on HRRMC’s main campus at 1000 Rush Drive in Salida. Refreshments and breakfast burritos will be available for purchase prior to the start.
Walkers will follow the path from HRRMC up to the golf course and back down to the HRRMC Pavilion, where the event will conclude with stretching and a closing ceremony.
Registration is $35 per person and free for cancer survivors. Register online at https://dsnp.co/ESfjAC or call 719-530-2205.
This year’s Cancer Walk proceeds will go toward continued wellness and fitness programs for HRRMC oncology patients. For more information, contact the foundation at 719- 530-2218 or email Lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.