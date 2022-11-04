Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, who died Sunday.
Polis ordered flags to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on the day of his memorial service, which has not yet been announced, a press release stated.
“I am devastated to hear of Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s sudden passing. A family man and a true public servant, Minority Leader McKean had a knack for making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room,” Polis said.
“Minority Leader McKean cared deeply for his constituents, always had time for a conversation or a laugh and truly worked every day to build a better future for every Coloradan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.