Paula Evonne Green, 72, of Buena Vista, died May 22, 2021, in Aurora.
She was sister to Susan Vivian Moore, who died in 2015.
Friends and family said her sister was her soulmate throughout so many years of her life and Mrs. Green was dedicated to taking care of her sister for decades of her life.
Survivors include her three children Tim, Katie, and Kyle; a nephew; nieces; grandchildren; and numerous family friends.
Burial services will be private for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations toward Mrs. Green’s service offerings.
Arrangements were with Romero Family Funeral Home and Cremations of Aurora.
