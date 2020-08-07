Hill Climb, birthday, baseball

Neil McClelland, 10, front, edges out Aaliyah McGovern, 14, and her brother Ashton McGovern at the finish line of the Tenderfoot Hill Climb Thursday. Not only was it Neil’s birthday, he planned to head to baseball practice after making the climb. The annual race was part of the modified 2020 FIBArk activities and instead of all racers starting at the same time, individuals and family groups were sent out at three minute intervals. Results were unavailable as of press time. Look for future story and results in The Mountain Mail.
