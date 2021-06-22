McMurray, Siegle-Gaither win FIBArk Triple Crown

Kirk McMurray of Buena Vista and Mercedes Siegle-Gaither of Salida were awarded the FIBArk Triple Crown this year.
The award is based on finish times in the Tenderfoot Hill Climb on Thursday, the 10K road race on Saturday and the 10K trail run on Sunday.
McMurray, a river guide who is new to the area, said the competition this week has “been a blast, super fun.”
He said he usually just runs the trails around Buena Vista with his dogs, although he did compete in the Buena Vista marathon earlier this year.
“This was a little different,” McMurray said. “The hill climb took a lot out of me. It’s great to have everyone come out and cheer us along. This is also the first time I’ve ever been interviewed.”
McMurray finished the hill climb with a time of 9 minutes, 58 seconds, finished the road 10K in 40:05 and the trail 10K in 49:38.
Russell Orris of Nathrop took second for the men’s division, and Greg Kempers of Poncha Springs was third.
Orris was the youngest male to compete in the Triple Crown, at 23. John Erickson from Los Alamos, N.M., was the oldest at 68.
Siegle-Gaither recently moved to Salida from Pagosa Springs to work for the U.S. Forest Service.
A regular trail runner, she said she thought it would be fun to try all three races.
“It was a lot of fun,” Siegle-Gaither said. “Fun, but hot.”
She thought the trail race was “super exciting, but the hill climb was brutal.”
Siegle-Gaither finished the hill climb with a time of 13:07, the road 10K in 44:11 and the trail 10K in 58:17.
Mandy Paschall of Salida took second for the women, while Heather Bourget finished third.
Hannah Phares from Howe, Texas, was the youngest female competitor, at 14. Teresa Estrada, also of Howe, was the oldest female participating, at 63.
Race results were provided by Bighorn Racing of Fort Collins.
