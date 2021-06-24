Owen Hammond, 15, died June 13, 2021, in a car accident.
He was born July 18, 2005, in Montrose to Matthew and Chrystal (Smith) Hammond.
His first home was in Dove Creek, where he loved exploring the desert and looking for arrowheads with his dad and Grandpa Hammond.
When he was in third grade, his family moved to Wray, where he formed his close friendships.
Owen was a student at Wray High School.
Throughout the years in Wray, he enjoyed playing on local baseball and soccer teams, volunteering at Cliff Theatre and helping his adopted grandmothers, Ruth Houston and Mary Eyestone.
Friends and family said he seemed happiest when he was helping others.
Owen enjoyed going hunting with his father, younger brother, Logan, and his Grampy.
He also loved fishing on Stalker Lake most weekends during the summer.
Owen was a Gordon Ramsey fanatic who loved to give pointers to his mom while they were cooking together in the kitchen.
Friends and family said you could probably spot Owen longboarding around town with his friends and enjoying a good meal or snack with them.
Owen and his younger brother Logan had a special bond that could be seen when they played games, went swimming, and every time Owen pestered Logan and laughed.
He kept in close contact with his friends and extended family that he lived far from. That is a testament of how much he loved his family and wanted to be close to them, friends and family said.
They said Owen was a good kid and marched to his own beat, and you could tell that he didn’t care what anybody thought, he was just going to be himself.
Owen had friends and made impressions on people in every facet of his life. He didn’t care who you were, he would always make an effort to spend time talking with you and making you feel special.
Owen was preceded in death by Robert Parker and Lois Bevans.
Survivors include his parents; brother; Charles Hammond of Cortez; Kay Parker of Coaldale; Chris and Kenny Smith of Salida; Yockey Jones of Grand Junction; Joyce Bevans of Parsons, Kansas; W.O. Bevans of Parsons; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
His memorial service was held at 10 a.m. June 19, 2021, at the Kitzmiller Auditorium in Wray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owen Hammond Memorial Fund, c/o First Pioneer National Bank, 145 W. Fifth St., Wray, CO 80758.
Arrangements were with Schmidt-Jones Funeral Home of Wray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.