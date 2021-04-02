A new community grief support group is meeting weekly for six weeks beginning from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 in the Tolkien room at the Salida Regional Library, 405 E Street.
Everyone is welcome but those interested should RSVP to 719-536-7638 because space is limited. The group is facilitated by Deb Abbott, representing Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice and Sally Little, volunteer.
“The group is open to anyone who has experienced a loss,” Abbott said. “This can be fresh grief or unresolved grief from long ago. The group provides an opportunity to gather in a safe place to process grief or mourn with others. We try to help with new tools to get through this journey.”
Sally Little, a widow and volunteer with the group, said, “I joined a similar group as a participant in the past and it was such a help to me that I stayed on as a volunteer. Grief doesn’t go away. Some members are grieving losses from one or two decades ago.”
The group will provide a safe, confidential and compassionate space to practice grief together with others who are experiencing similar loss.
For more information call Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice or to reserve your spot call 719-539-7638.
