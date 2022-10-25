Salida Museum celebrated 68 years of preserving Salida’s history with a special open house event Saturday, complete with costumed volunteers from the different eras of the city.
Local author and historian Steve Chapman was on hand with a presentation about Salida’s history and an appeal to those interested to volunteer at the museum or otherwise get involved in the preservation of the area’s colorful past.
Chapman, who has written several local history books, signed copies purchased from the museum.
A portion of the sales were donated to the museum.
A steady stream of visitors of all ages came through the museum and were treated to coffee and baked goods while they perused the collection.
Kids were given a museum scavenger hunt card to find items in the displays.
Chapman gave his history presentation several times during the day to groups of about 20.
Several board members were there during the day, some in costume, to greet visitors and answer questions.
Board Secretary Earle Kittleman was dressed as an early railroad worker as he greeted visitors and gave them a little of the history of the museum and exhibits.
The museum was started in 1954 when local resident Harriet Alexander and her friend Byrd Fuqua opened the museum in the front of the Salida Hot Springs Pool building, using items from their personal collections.
When Alexander died in 1971, she bequeathed $10,000 for construction of a permanent museum building.
There is an exhibit on both women at the museum.
Several people who came to the open house expressed an interest in volunteering at the institution.
Kittleman said he was very appreciative of the folks who came to help out for the event and of those who came to visit.
