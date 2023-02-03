After three years of practicing a rapidly developing passion, Salida High School senior Daisha Thompson signed on Wednesday to play tennis at Piedmont University in Demorest, Georgia.
“Tennis is a big passion of mine,” Thompson said, and one that has made her very busy with something fun to do. “I love that it’s individual. I can grow at my own pace and be able to play based on how hard I work,” she said.
“In my first year of playing, I lost a lot of matches,” including a match against a girl from Pueblo West that she lost badly, which disheartened her, she said. This past year, she beat the same opponent by a substantial amount, which she considered a large accomplishment.
Piedmont reached out to Thompson, and upon visiting, she said she liked the atmosphere. She also wanted to go out of state, she said, to experience a new environment. While not yet sure what she wants to pursue careerwise, she knows she wants to have confidence in her playing and grow relationships with people in the community.
When coach Josh Bechtel first met Thompson in 2020, the freshman had never played tennis before. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was shut down prematurely, but even in the early days, Bechtel said he had noticed Thompson’s athletic ability. “When she came back next year she had become a force to be reckoned with,” he said. “She was the most independently motivated tennis player I’d ever seen.”
Bechtel said he most admired Thompson’s dedication and willpower. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. In the middle of a match she can completely switch her mind frame and find a way to battle back.” You have to be born with that kind of mental toughness, he said.
Thompson’s progress is especially impressive when one considers that her opponents, often from Colorado Springs or Pueblo West, have probably been practicing tennis at country clubs most of their lives, he said. He hopes as she moves on from SHS she will take away the Spartan trait of winning or losing with class, and the ability to keep fun at the forefront of her practices.
“It’s really cool to watch someone find a sport and take it to the next level,” he said, and one aspect of being her coach he enjoyed was seeing how much Thompson improved between seasons when she was practicing on her own. “I don’t see a limit to what her possibilities are.”
