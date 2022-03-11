The Magic Mountain archeological site, in a hogback valley south of Golden, will be the topic of the Central Colorado Humanists Science Sunday Zoom program at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Dr. Mark D. Mitchell, research director for Paleo Cultural Research Group, will talk about the results of new archeological research at the site, a press release stated.
The program was originally scheduled for March 6 but technical problems forced rescheduling.
The Magic Mountain site is among the best known archaeological sites in the South Platte River Basin. For at least 8,000 years, American Indians camped at the site while exploiting the area’s rich plant and animal resources.
To learn more about how native peoples used the area, Paleo Cultural Research Group and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science began a program in 2016 of long-term archaeological research at the site. In addition to field research, the project also involved community outreach and engagement over the course of two summers, more than 3,000 people attended free tours or participated in the field research.
Paleo Cultural Research Group is a nonprofit that conducts research, trains students and educates the public on the archaeology and paleoecology of the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains.
Mitchell holds a doctorate in anthropology from the University of Colorado Boulder and has more than 35 years of experience in archaeological field and laboratory research. Mitchell’s research in Colorado focuses on how technological and environmental change affected native peoples’ economic choices.
Time for questions from the audience will follow the presentation. The program can be accessed on the Central Colorado Humanist website, centralcoloradohumanists.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.