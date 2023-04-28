An interactive presentation on the topic “Communication When We Disagree” will be the program for Central Colorado Humanists’ Sunday Science at 10 a.m. May 7 at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Attendees will view two TED Talk presentations on how we listen and how to talk with those who have a different view, a press release stated. Next, they will break into small groups for a structured practice session using what was learned from the TED Talks. Finally, they will come back together and share what they thought about the process.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Masks are welcome but not required.
