The Salida Farmers Market season came to a close Saturday with the Foodshed Alliance’s annual Shed Fest, a celebration signaling the last market of the year in Alpine Park.
The first farmers market of the season was June 4, and markets took place every Saturday since for 20 market dates.
The Foodshed Alliance, which runs the farmers markets in Salida and Buena Vista, is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit started in 2007, the same year Shed Fest began. On principle, the Foodshed Alliance only accepts vendors that produce and source local food, event organizer Sofia Adinolfi said.
Vendors pay a seasonal fee and 5 percent of total sales to the Foodshed Alliance.
At Shed Fest, 24 vendors participated, including three jewelry vendors, six produce vendors, three bakers, one cheese company and one eggs and meat vendor. Others sold CBD products, herbal tea, raw pet food, tie-dye, coffee, smoothies and tamales.
Special events at Shed Fest included Salida Circus performances, drumming by the River Tribe, axe-throwing, apple-cider pressing, pumpkin-painting, face-painting, balloon animals, food trucks and a pie-baking contest. The pie-baking contest had two categories, savory pies and fruit pies, and the prizes for winning were pie dishes from The Maverick Potter.
Several kids, including 8-year-old Kyzen Lake and 9-year-old Boulder Engstrom, said their favorite part of Shed Fest was the axe throwing.
This has been a good year for crops given the abundant amount of rain, Adinolfi said. Farmers have lucked out both in regard to rainfall and lack of early frost. “This is the most successful year financially for the Foodshed Alliance,” she said, adding that it was probably the busiest farmers market Salida has ever had.
“I grew up with farmers markets in the ’60s and ’70s,” vendor John Tarter of the Crooked Cauldron said. “This is what it’s supposed to be.” Unlike other farmers markets he’s been to, he said the people here aren’t about the money, but rather because they’re trying to help. “It’s a gathering of people trying to be a part of the community.” Tarter said he was looking forward to mingling with other vendors after the event wrapped up.
“I love the assortment of things to go to and meeting people I normally wouldn’t meet,” Salidan Jeff Rowland said. “I wish every market was like this.” He said he will definitely return the following year if he’s in town.
“This is the freaking best,” said Salidan Josiah Engstrom, who had not been to Shed Fest before but had participated in similar events. This year he came to participate in the pie contest.
Some visitors, such as Salidan Todd Webster, owner of the Silver Lotus Café, showed up to buy fresh greens for salads. Earlier in the season, crops such as peaches and cherries were available, but in October there were pears, apples, squash, potatoes and tomatoes to be found at the market. Adinolfi said she had bought cabbage and other greens.
The Salida Farmers Market will return next June.
