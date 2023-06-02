The Salida Recreation Department will host a girls’ softball pitcher/catcher clinic from 10 a.m. to noon June 9 at Marvin Park Field No. 1.
The clinic is free, and all girls registered for the Summer Softball League are encouraged to come and learn the basics of playing pitcher and catcher, a press release stated.
The city will provide the necessary safety equipment – helmet, face guard, shin guards and chest protector.
