Major market indexes were higher today despite reports of higher-than-expected producer prices. Travel and leisure companies led the gains, along with technology shares.
The price of oil was down almost 4 percent as Russia has reportedly started to move troops away from the Ukrainian border, and Russia’s foreign minister has called for a diplomatic solution to Russia’s security concerns.
The U.S. 10-year yield has jumped to 2.04 percent. On the international front, European and Asian shares are mixed.
Producer prices more than doubled estimates, and core-PPI (excluding food and energy) has increased 6.9 percent from a year ago.
The report will likely give the Fed further cover to raise rates aggressively this year and increases the likelihood of a 50-basis-point hike in March. Wage growth and slow-to-recover manufacturing capacity are part of the inflation story, but increased demand and consumer spending also play a role. As has been the trend, goods prices are seeing a swifter rise than service prices.
COVID-19 cases are down nearly 80 percent from their January high, a positive sign that will likely provide further support to the economy and labor market.
The omicron variant has proved far less impactful to the economy than previous variants, but there have probably still been some residual impacts in the form of lost sales or fewer workers re-entering the workforce.
