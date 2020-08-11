MCO donates $1,280

Monarch Community Outreach donates $1,280 to the Food Shed Alliance recently. The money will go towards the Farmers Feed Chaffee program, which provides food boxes to at risk seniors in the area, distributed by Ark Valley Helping Hands. From left are Susan Boucher, Rick Boucher, Leah Underwood, Salidan Zev Mandelkorn on his sixth birthday and Ally Jacobs.
