A new Montessori school, the Buena Vista Heritage Museum and the airport were among topics discussed by Buena Vista trustees at their Tuesday meeting.
Trustees unanimously voted to lease church property adjacent to Four Square Park to Shining Mountain Montessori School.
The group planning to open the school gave a short presentation and requested a two-year lease with an option to renew. They’ll also install a fence for child safety around the property, per state regulation.
Speaking about the BV Heritage Museum, town planner Mark Doering said it is “probably the most significant building in town.” Trustees voted to designate it locally as a place of historic interest.
Historic Preservation Commission member Suzy Kelly explained the building’s significance and the value of designating it locally, which provides stricter protections from modifications.
“We’re up all across the board from last year. Pretty fantastic numbers,” said Jack Wyles, airport manager, who presented the airport’s new business plan along with Central Colorado Regional Airport Advisory Board Chair Dennis Heap. Trustees approved the plan.
“There have been some professional moves that have been made that have made a real difference,” BV Mayor Duff Lacy said.
Trustee Amy Eckstein resigned from her position on July 14. Trustees voted to appoint a board member rather than order a special election. The board will put out a notice inviting in-town residents to submit letters of interest, aiming to appoint a replacement within 60 days.
Public Works Director Shawn Williams reported that the leak suspected to be causing unusually high water usage had been found and fixed. It was located at the high school in a 2-inch service line to the gymnasium.
“It’s amazing how much water can come out of a hole the size of a dime or a penny” Williams said.
