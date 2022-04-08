The Chaffee County Patriots will host members of the Buena Vista Police Department and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office during their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Hall, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., Buena Vista.
Chief Dean Morgan and Sgt. Shane Garcia of the Buena Vista Police Department and Sgt. Jesse Cortese of the sheriff’s office will talk about community policing and issues important to a law-abiding citizenry, with an emphasis on the Second Amendment, red flag laws, “Make My Day”/self-defense laws, hunting in Colorado and gun safety issues.
They will also discuss the county’s Special Weapons and Tactics team and their job in the community.
