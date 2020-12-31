Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash on U.S. 285, milepost 119, at the summit of Poncha Pass, which resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon.
The collision claimed the life of Ernest Burge, 40, of Brighton, Saguache County Coroner Tom Perrin confirmed.
Burge was driving a black 2019 Dodge Durango.
The driver of a red 2006 Dodge Ram 2500, David Barnett, 67, of Moffat, his passenger and two juvenile passengers from the Dodge Durango were transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
A Colorado State Patrol press release stated at approximately 12:05 p.m. Tuesday the Durango was traveling northbound and the Ram was southbound on U.S. 285 when the Durango lost control and began to rotate counter clockwise.
The Durango crossed the center line into the southbound lanes and struck the Ram’s front with its right side.
The Durango came to rest on its wheels on the southbound white line. The Ram came to rest on its wheels off the southbound edge of the highway.
Burge was pronounced deceased on scene.
The crash is still under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit.
