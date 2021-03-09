Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Honey barbecue chicken, oven browned potatoes, diced pears, carrifruit salad and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Chicken fajita, savory black beans with cilantro, whole wheat tortilla, cheddar cheese, Mexicali corn and an orange.
Friday: Hamburger on a bun with onion, ketchup and mustard, split pea soup, creamy coleslaw and a banana.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Roasted chicken.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza.
Thursday: Meatball sub sandwiches.
Monday: Chef’s choice.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Chili.
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken.
Thursday: Stuffed baked potato.
Monday: Chef’s choice.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Lasagna.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings.
Thursday: Popeye’s chicken sandwich.
Monday: Chef’s choice
