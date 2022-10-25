The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force invites the public to its regularly scheduled meeting from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Participants may attend in person at 307 W. Sackett Ave in Salida or via Zoom at ahra.mobi/ctf.
Agenda item requests may be submitted for consideration prior to the meeting by emailing ahra@state.co.us.
The AHRA Citizen Task Force has been functioning since 1990 as an advisory committee, discussing management, growth and development issues throughout the recreation area, a press release stated.
