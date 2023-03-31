The Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program will focus on issues concerning the Colorado River at 10 a.m. April 2 in the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Allen Best will speak on a broad overview of the Colorado River, the 1922 Colorado River Compact, key institutions involved then and now, the diminishing flows of the river and the perplexing questions that remain unresolved, a press release stated.
Best, a Colorado journalist since 1977, has written extensively about the Colorado River and other water issues, energy policy and climate change over the last 20 years.
Best’s reader-supported e-journal, Big Pivots, chronicles the energy and water transitions in Colorado made necessary by the threat of climate change.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Admission is free and the public is invited. Masks are welcome but not required.
