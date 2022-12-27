Chick signs letter of intent

Salida High School senior Sarah Chick signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Fort Lewis College in Durango Thursday, with support from her team and family.
Chick has been playing basketball since first grade. Basketball is an outlet for her emotions and a way to steady things out in life, she said, and it has helped her gain confidence, both in her abilities and physical height.
She picked Fort Lewis, Chick said, because she wanted to stay in state and go to a smaller school. “Durango is drop-dead gorgeous,” she said.
Chick plans to study biochemistry and is interested in a career as a doctor.
“I think basketball taught me work ethics and drive,” she said. “I just love the sport, because you can perfect a move or a shot.”
Chick said she is excited to go to a new place and learn more about herself. She said she thinks the standards of the Salida High School basketball team are that of a collegiate program, and feels well prepared.
Chick has set a goal to make Freshman of the Year in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
A lot of people didn’t think Chick could play college basketball, head coach Keith Wyatt said, including Chick herself, and he is most proud of her for persevering. He said he enjoyed seeing her mindset change to aiming for Freshman of the Year.
Wyatt said his favorite memory with Chick was her telling Fort Lewis she wanted to commit. Chick played the voice message from Fort Lewis head coach Taylor Harris aloud for the team.
“She’s been one of our hardest workers from day one,” Wyatt said, and he thinks Chick can go as far as she wants to.
