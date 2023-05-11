For the first time in over fifteen years the Salida High School girls soccer team triumphed in their first round of playoffs, defeating the Basalt Lady Longhorns 3-0. Goals were made by Juniors Hayden Bevington and Izzy Hughes.
Lady Spartans advance to second round of play-offs with 3-0 win
- by Lijah Sampson Mail Reporter
