Eaton donates truck to Howard VFD

The Howard Volunteer Fire Department upgraded its equipment with the addition of a 1992 International pumper/engine donated May 16 by the Eaton Fire Protection District.
“A lot of our equipment is out of the 1970s and ’80s,” said Dan Thompson, the department’s board secretary. “This upgrades our department by 15 to 20 years and is a great addition to our department.”
Howard is an all-volunteer fire department and needed a more reliable vehicle. The Eaton Fire Protection District in Weld County was getting rid of an engine and learned of the need in Howard.
The Eaton group took the time and money to make a few repairs the engine needed, had it tested for pumping pressure, provided the Howard department with the results of those tests and delivered the truck to Howard on a Sunday.
“We were willing to get the engine, but their chief, Hugh Kane; Capts. Seth Wambolt and Michael Lendeerink; and engineer Garrad Martinez drove it here loaded with hose, extrication equipment and firefighting tools,” Thompson said. “It’s very nice to have a newer, more reliable vehicle.”
The presentation was followed with the Howard Volunteer Fire Department cooking hamburgers and hot dogs for the group.
