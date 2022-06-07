The team of Brandon Avery and Thomas Moltz scored a 126.2 to top 12 other teams in the first flight of the Spring Two-Person Tournament Friday through Sunday at Salida Golf Club.
Ninety golfers competed in five different flights at the tournament.
Avery and Moltz narrowly bested Marcus Scanga and Rick Shovald, who shot a 127.8. Nick Lusero and Mike Cooper were third at 128.4.
In the second flight, Ryan and Travis Bender defeated 11 other teams with a score of 127.8. Scott Breunich and Mike Debuano were second with a 129.2, and Marc Martellaro and Horace Pugh were third at 131.
The third flight saw Austin Heersink and Brandon Rogers take first with a 123.6. Audie and Casey Debusk were second with a 134, and Dave and Darryl Flores were third with a 136.2. Eight teams competed in the third flight.
Preston Bernardi and Mike Unrein won the fourth flight with a score 128.2. Chris Bush and Tim Carducci placed second in the field of nine teams with a 135.8. Jason and Rich Gobin took third with a 138.2.
Three teams competed in the mixed division. Rami Stoner and Sonia Alexander won with a score of 130.4, while Tami Smith and Patsy Ochs finished second at 131.6. Kevin Moulton and Lexi Atkinson were a few strokes behind with a 139.6.
Averi Webb, event organizer, said there was good turnout at the event. The tournament attracted many local golfers and people from across the state to enjoy the nice weather out on the links over the weekend. “It was really smooth,” said Webb. “There were no hiccups.”
