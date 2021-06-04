The Lady Spartan girls’ tennis team is sitting in first place Thursday, the first day of the Colorado High School Athletics and Activities 3A Regional 7 regional championships.
Pueblo Central is in second place, four point behind.
“Today was as good as I could hope for,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “The girls were awesome today. I’m so proud of them.”
Junior Maddie Anderson, the No. 1 singles player, will play Carlie Sweckard from Pueblo South in the finals Friday.
No. 2 doubles team, senior Allyna Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen will play in the finals against Sage Russell and Khaeli Salazar from Pueblo County.
Juniors Brooke Bright and Vivian Volkmann, the No. 3 doubles team, will play in the finals against Emily Noll and Kaylee Peabody from La Junta.
No. 4 doubles team, junior Anne Hill and sophomore Megan Rhude will play La Junta’s Dajiana Herman and Torrin Mendoza-Werner in the finals.
Each athlete that made it to the finals earned a spot at the CHSAA state tennis tournament, scheduled for June 11-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.