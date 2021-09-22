by Andrea Newell
Times correspondent
By late afternoon Saturday, The Meadows erupted into battle cries, laughter and tomato-throwing chaos as the Great State Tomato War raged.
Buena Vista Rotary Club member and co-coordinator J. David Holt said he felt very positive about the overall event. By the end, he reported about 250 people, 100 of them participants, and close to $10,000 raised for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Even as people were arriving, getting their T-shirts and bandanas and sitting down to a hot meal and a drink, several participants were eager to get out on the field and start throwing tomatoes. Thankfully, Texas and Colorado cowboy effigies were already set up to give the throwers a good warm-up.
“You gotta warm up the arm. We don’t want any arm injuries today. It’s good to get some practice throws so that I can punish the Texans out there,” said Taylor Holt.
A Colorado resident for 11 years now and out for his first Tomato War, Taylor initially sided with Colorado. He later switched sides to give the Texans an extra hand.
Joining Taylor was Nick Gianoutsos, also a Colorado resident fighting for Texas “mainly because there are not enough Texans to fight for Texas today.”
New to the event, Gianoutsos loved the idea of the Tomato War. “It’s good exercise. Everybody’s having fun,” he said.
At 5 p.m., Holt and Tomato War veteran Larry Bunte announced the start of festivities and had the two state teams – red bandanas for Colorado and yellow for Texas – take their places on the field. The Texans gathered around the symbol of their last stand, the Tomalamo built by Bunte. Combatants were also encouraged to capture the enemy flag whenever possible.
The instant the combatants were given the go-ahead, the air was full of flying tomatoes. Within minutes, shirts and skin were reddened with tomato juice. And despite being largely outnumbered and having their flag stolen within the first few minutes, Texan Kimberly Windle said the Texas team gave “a lot more spirit. And we never give up.”
Kimberly and her husband, Danny, had a lot of fun fending off the Colorado team and were hopeful to return to the event next year, especially if it takes place before the school year.
“I think we actually know how the guys at the Alamo felt now because we were outnumbered like 10 to one,” Danny said.
“We put a lot of hurt on the Colorado crew. That makes us happy,” Kimberly added.
Members of the Colorado team were happy to put the hurt on Texas too, including veteran throwers from the Guffey Tomato War last year Laura Honig and Jason Chavez. Honig found this Tomato War more of a delight thanks to more people, higher competition and squishier tomatoes.
“It was a lot of fun. I got somebody right in the head, then I got one right in the leg,” she said.
“Tomatoes flying everywhere. You have to use situational awareness, be aware of your enemy’s location and attack constantly,” Chavez
