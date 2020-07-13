Chaffee County’s case numbers for COVID-19 rose from 82 to 121 positive cases as of Sunday mainly due to inmate testing at Buena Vista Correctional Complex last week, according to Chaffee County Public Health Director and COVID-19 Incident Command Andrea Carlstrom.
Facility staff members were also tested. Those who test positive and live in Chaffee County are also added to the county’s numbers.
Test results from BVCC received by Department of Corrections and Chaffee County Public Health over the weekend reflect the increase of positive cases.
Positive cases reported at the facility are included in the county case data.
An inmate and a staff member at the facility tested positive July 7, prompting the testing of the inamte population at the Buena Vista facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.