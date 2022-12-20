The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association is raising funds by selling products featuring photos from its eighth annual photo contest.
Products include note card sets, a 2023 calendar and canvas and metal prints that showcase the natural beauty of the Upper Arkansas Valley, a press release stated.
Images featured in the products were chosen from the 90 photos submitted by 30 local photographers who contributed to GARNA’s 2022 Photo Contest. Images were chosen from all six contest categories: Water, Sky, Color, Pollinators, Wildlife and Critical Viewsheds.
Any photo can be used for bulk card orders of 25 or 100. Orders of 100 cards or more may customize the inside of the card with a business or individual message and with return address on the envelopes.
To order products, visit https://garna.org/product-category/2022-photo-products/. For questions, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
