A 19-year-old man from College Point, New York, is dead following a wreck that occurred at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Colo. 9 at 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
Colorado State identified the man as Jerry Sun.
Sun was driving a Lincoln Navigator about 7 miles west of Cañon City. He was proceeding left from a stop sign at southbound Colo. 9 onto U.S. 50 when an International Bus traveling westbound on U.S. 50 collided with his vehicle.
Sun was pronounced dead at St. Thomas Moore hospital in Cañon City. Two other passengers were transported to St. Thomas Moore with serious injuries.
Herbert Tecklenburg, 69 of Cañon City, was driving he bus at the time of the crash and suffered a minor injury.
All people involved in the wreck were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation and alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.
