Salidan Lynn Castillo received her degree from Adams State University during a virtual commencement ceremony recently.
Castillo graduated from Adams with a BS in nursing.
Buena Vista also had two students among the 355 undergraduates who received degrees.
Michael Romero graduated with a BFA in graphic design and Rebecca Carnaghi graduated with a BS in math sciences: computer science.
