Due to an overwhelming demand of COVID-19 vaccine for phases 1a and the beginning of 1b (those 70 and older), the Chaffee County Public Health Department's schedule is full until Feb 2, director Andrea Carlstrom said in an email Friday. Next week, she said the department will release appointments beyond that date once they are confident they will be receiving enough supplies. She also encouraged people seeking a first dose to not register for a
second dose on the electronic scheduler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.