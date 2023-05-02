Police search for vehicle, occupants in hit and run incident

Salida police are searching for the occupants of a white Toyota 4-Runner SUV in connection with a hit and run incident that put a woman in the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation and the victim’s name has yet not been released.
A press release from Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson stated at approximately 3:04 a.m. Sunday, the Salida Police Department was dispatched to a hit and run accident that occurred in the F Street turnaround.
The communications center advised that a white SUV had run over a female.
“Officers arrived and found a female subject lying on the ground with injuries to her legs and lower back,” the release stated
Officers and EMS provided aid to the woman and she was transported to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
She was subsequently flown out to a hospital in Colorado Springs.
At this time, Johnson said, investigators are trying to figure out who the individuals in the white 4-Runner may be.
Anyone with additional information, or who was at Benson’s Tavern early Sunday morning, are asked to contact Commander Rob Martellaro at 719-530-2610.
