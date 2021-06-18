Salida High School alumna Jennifer Mae Wentz graduated May 28 from Des Moines University – College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery.
She will be complete her three-year podiatric medical and surgical residency at the Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia, a press release stated.
Wentz is a 2017 graduate of University of Colorado-Colorado Springs and a 2013 SHS graduate.
She is the daughter of Dr. Ralph and Denise Wentz.
