Salida Community Center, 305 F St., will serve and deliver a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25.
Thanksgiving meal service will be curbside, with no indoor dining.
Drive-up will be from F Street onto Third Street. Meals can be picked up on the Third Street side of the building between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Those who would like a meal delivered can call 719-539-3351 to provide an address and how many meals are needed.
