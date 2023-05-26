Age Strong Chaffee, a coalition of community agencies and members dedicated to the health, wellness, and happiness of local older adults, announce that its 2023 Embracing Aging Expo will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Poncha Springs.
The expo features activities and educational resources geared toward the needs of our aging population.
The most recent data from the state demographer indicates that 27 percent of Chaffee County residents are 65 and older, and that percentage has gradually increased over the past decade, a press release stated.
In response to this trend, Chaffee County Public Health, with the help of many community stakeholders, has been developing an Aging Well program that incorporates Age Strong Chaffee, the Embracing Aging Expo and other activities, including Yoga for Grown-Ups, Game Day, Ark Valley Helping Hands and Chaffee Home Share.
The Embracing Aging Expo Planning Committee is soliciting “premier” partners to invest in or donate key elements of the expo, table partners to host informational booths theday of the event and donations for door prizes.
While the event is not a fundraiser, organizers said they hope businesses and agencies will support the expo. To learn about ways to contribute, contact Molly Bischoff, Aging Well coordinator, at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org.
“After being on a hiatus for several years due to the pandemic, last year’s Embracing Aging Expo was a huge success because of the overwhelming support of our community and the many lives, over 300, who were able to participate in the fun. This year, we anticipate even more attendees and have many exciting plans underway to make this year even better,” Andrea Carlstrom, public health director, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.