Two local exhibitors win grand champ at State Fair

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.