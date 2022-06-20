Lucy DeLuca of Salida graduated May 22 from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.
DeLuca earned a bachelor of arts degree in English.
Colorado College is a four-year liberal arts college founded in Colorado Springs in 1874, according to a press release. In 1970 the college created the Block Plan, in which its approximately 2,300 undergraduate students take one class at a time in intensive three-week segments.
